365-2020-30

Day 30 Croissant Day

When I saw the prompt, I decided to make my mother-in-laws recipe for Scuffles which I hadn't made in years. When I got ready to make them, I realized that I had no butter and even if I had, the dough had to sit in the fridge overnight. So I had Ryan pick me up butter and made the dough last night and cooked them this morning. Better late than never!