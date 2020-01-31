Previous
365-2020-31 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 583

365-2020-31


Day 31 Hot Chocolate Day
We have been having the most beautiful weather for January. It was right around 0C today and with the kids having the day off school, it was the perfect time to build snow forts. The snow was still a bit too dry - hopefully tomorrow it gets to +2 like they are calling for and the snow gets stickier and we can keep building. I did make the kids hot chocolate with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles just for the prompt, but I didn't like any of the pictures I took of that...
Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
