365-2020-32

Get Up Day

Many people thought that Ryan and I were crazy to have such a big family, and at times when they were all little, I did feel like I was going crazy :), but over the last few years we have often commented that we would be empty-nesters already if we had the average number of children. I spent two and a half hours outside this afternoon working on our forts with my kids. They get me up and out and keep me feeling young.