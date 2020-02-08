365-2020-39

Day 39

Another full day of basketball! My husband coaches Paul and Caleb's team. Our kids go to a small rural school and one of the benefits is that there are no trying out for sports teams - anyone who wants to play, can. Paul was so excited to be in junior high this year and get to play. He has high functioning autism and has very weak motor skills, so he rarely touches the ball. We have 17 players, so Ryan divided them into two teams and had two tiers for the tournament, so the skill level for Paul's team was lower and he actually got to handle the ball three times. I was glad to get to capture it in this picture. It can be hard to watch him get frustrated. I sometimes wonder why life is so easy for some and so much harder for others.