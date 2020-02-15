2020-365-46

Selfie Day

I couldn’t take a picture by myself today, because it is Day One of an adventure with my three oldest kids. We drove up to Edmonton this morning with my husband and Brynn to go to the musical,Dear Evan Hanson, which was the three girls Christmas present. After the play, Ryan and Brynn headed home and the rest of us drove to Calgary for the night and will keep going to Panorama tomorrow for a little ski trip. These kids have the week off of university and since Ryan is now teaching and can’t take time away like he used to, we decided that I would go with our big kids for a holiday. We’ve never done this before and I’m looking forward to spending time with my adult kids!!

