2020-365-59

Day 59 Floral Design Day

Today Caleb and I had to make an emergency trip to Saskatoon (six hour round trip) to see the orthodontist because a bracket came off a tooth that they are trying to pull in from a place that it is not supposed to be. Unfortunately, he has more oral surgery in his future and possibly a tooth implant if they have to remove the rogue tooth. The good part of the trip is that we got to meet up with Maya and Taryn and Maya's boyfriend for lunch and a quick visit. I did take an on prompt picture before we left, but I prefer this one that documents my day (as well as Taryn's new pink hair!)