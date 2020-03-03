2020-365-63

Day 63 World Wildlife Day

This was as wild as it got around here. I wanted to take a picture showing how little Moose is since I know I won't be able to pick her up for long. This didn't turn out at all how I planned. I really prefer to do self portraits with a human tripod, but no one was home to help me out and I didn't have much time to devote. Maybe I'll get the picture i have in my head another day. I did like how Moxie also got in the picture. I think she is wondering why I can't pick her up, too. :)