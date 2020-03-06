Sign up
Photo 617
2020-365-66
Day 65 Oreo Cookie Day
We don't often have oreos around the house, but I did make a cookie pie with chips ahoy cookies for more food photography practice.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
0
0
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
618
photos
17
followers
21
following
169% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2020 5:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
