2020-365-66 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 617

2020-365-66

Day 65 Oreo Cookie Day
We don't often have oreos around the house, but I did make a cookie pie with chips ahoy cookies for more food photography practice.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
169% complete

