2020-365-81 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 618

2020-365-81

Fragrance Day
Let's just say that Moose's fragrance has been getting stronger and stronger every day, so she got her first bath this morning. She smells much better now and look how clean she is!
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
172% complete

