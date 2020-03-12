Previous
2020-365-72 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 621

2020-365-72

Day 72
Taryn came home yesterday from university so she could get a criminal record check for her summer job. When I saw these four cuddled up together looking at the pictures in an old church directory, I had to get a picture.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
170% complete

