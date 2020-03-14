Sign up
Photo 623
2020-365-75-1
Day 74 Pi Da7
I walked by Paul's room this morning and saw these two snuggling. I wasn't to capture these sweet moments before they are gone!
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
