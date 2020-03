2020-365-77

Day 77 St. Patrick's Day

Caleb ordered a new Rubik's Cube (well not actually a Rubik's brand) and it came today. It glides much more smoothly, enabling us to shave time off of our records. :) I told him that we should resume our lessons tomorrow since he has all this extra time on his hands. He knows a lot more complicated algorithms and can solve it much faster than I can.