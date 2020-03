2020-365-78

Day 78 Awkward Moment Day

I waited all day yesterday for something awkward to happen, and found myself with no picture at all, so I had to take two today. Oops! I had my camera outside taking pictures of my family shooting some hoops and this one was a happy accident. I ended up focusing on Moxie in the foreground and liked the way the kids were soft and their breath was visible.