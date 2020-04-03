Previous
2020-365-94 by 365projectcareylee
Day 94 - World Party Day
Mattea wanted to paint so we had a painting party today. I decided to try an abstract painting and had so much fun!
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
April ace
Beautifully vibrant!
April 4th, 2020  
