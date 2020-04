2020-365-96



Day 96 Off Prompt

We had our third weekly family Zoom get together with family from Canada, the US, and England today. The theme was a bake-off with presentation being most important since obviously tasting was out. We had four entries from our house, so it looked like masterchef here for a while! Paul made chocolate covered bananas with sprinkles and icing sugar, which he came up with all by himself. Everyone won in the end, and it was a blast!