2020-365-97

Day 97 Sorry Charlie Day

What an appropriate prompt for these times. Each of us has lost out on things that are important to us. Brynn is in grade 12 and is missing out on her last months of school with her friends. Basketball provincials were cancelled, Grad is postponed indefinitely, and her last music festival is cancelled. She now does her schoolwork on the couch, but she is handling the disappointments with grace and a maturity I would not have expected.