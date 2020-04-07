Sign up
Photo 648
2020-365-98
Day 98 No Housework Day
I wish I could say we've been catching up on all the housework while we've been home, but there are so many other things to do that are more fun, like practicing the piano!!
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
1
0
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
648
photos
17
followers
21
following
177% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2020 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Beautiful instrument!
April 8th, 2020
