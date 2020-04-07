Previous
2020-365-98 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 648

2020-365-98

Day 98 No Housework Day
I wish I could say we've been catching up on all the housework while we've been home, but there are so many other things to do that are more fun, like practicing the piano!!
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Carey Lee

GaryW
Beautiful instrument!
April 8th, 2020  
