2020-365-99

Day 99 All Is Ours Day

I asked all of my blessings to gather so I could take their picture and after I coaxed, prodded, and threatened, they came. The littles are laughing because I had my dear blessing behind me doing a 'fart' dance to get Paul to smile, since a real smile must be earned. My two big girl blessings will get home Friday and my biggest boy blessing will be home on the 19th. Having so many blessings around is going to take some getting used to again!