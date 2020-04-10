Previous
2020-365-101 by 365projectcareylee
2020-365-101

Day 101 National Farm Animals Day
I had a few ideas of different farm animals that I could go out and find to photograph, but in the end, I stayed home and stuck with this farm animal.
10th April 2020

Carey Lee

GaryW
Amazing portrait.
April 11th, 2020  
