Photo 651
2020-365-101
Day 101 National Farm Animals Day
I had a few ideas of different farm animals that I could go out and find to photograph, but in the end, I stayed home and stuck with this farm animal.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
651
GaryW
Amazing portrait.
April 11th, 2020
