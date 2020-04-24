2020-365-115

Day 115 Arbor Day

There are trees in this picture, but how could they be the focus when WE GOT A BABY CALF TODAY!!! We put a fence up around the bush that goes around our farmyard last fall and are getting a small flock of sheep to go in there. They should be coming in the next week or two. We thought we might as well get a steer to fatten up as well. We planned to get a yearling, but a friend of mine posted on FB yesterday that they had too many bottle calves this year and wanted to sell some of them and we decided to get one. Bradey has promised to be in charge of the twice daily bottle feedings. The calf is just a couple of days old and so cute!!! We have no idea what we are doing, but we are having fun! His name is Wagyu which means beef in Japanese. We will try to remember that he is not a pet, but a distant dinner.