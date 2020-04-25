2020-365-116

Day 116 Telephone Day

Sorry, I'm behind again!

It was my birthday on Saturday, and I thought I'd only get to talk to my older three girls on the telephone, but they surprised me and came home two days before they said they were and brought me flowers and chocolate. They know me well! Now my whole family is living under the same roof again for the first time in two years and it is taking some getting used to. So many peolple! So much mess! So much noise! So many things to get distracted with! I'm finding it hard to keep on track...