2020-365-118

Day 118 Tell A Story Day

How many calf feeding pictures are you going to have to endure? I can't help but take my camera out! I liked the story this picture tells, but I wish Moose had been on the other side of Moxie (can you see her white leg?) The dogs would love to be inside the fence with Wagyu, but Moxie was being aggressive with the calf when he first arrived and if we let Moose in, she doesn't stop trying to get the calf to play which is stressful for him, so they aren't allowed in. Whenever we go out there, the dogs are on the other side of the fence, whining and crying.