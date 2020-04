2020-365-119

Day 119 Great Poetry Reading Day

Mattea is actually doing a unit on poetry right now for school, so I planned to incorporate that into my potd, but when I saw this, I had to capture it. This is one of the benefits of doing school at home! And I really needed to post this for my american friends, because it was 12 C when I took this picture. That is 53.6 F. Apparently, this is how desperate we are for warm weather.