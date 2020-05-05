Previous
2020-365-126 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 669

2020-365-126


Day 126 Off Prompt
We have started halter breaking the calf. He is doing really well. And I told Mattea, now that we have a cow, she is really a full fledged cowgirl now!
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
183% complete

View this month »

