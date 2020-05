2020-365-128

Day 128 Packaging Design Day Self Portrait

My style is definitely all about comfortable. I had Maya come out and take this picture for me this morning. If you had told me a few years ago that I would be bottle feeding a calf, I never would have believed you, but it is fun!

It has been a difficult week and I've missed quite a few days, but I'm jumping back in and will post a couple pictures I took this week.