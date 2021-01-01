365-2021-1

365-2021-1 Start

I'm jumping back into my 365 project. I started doing food photography full time last year and it just got too hard to take more pictures when I was already using my camera so much, but I missed it and am hoping to make it a priority again.

Last summer we got four sheep from our friends hoping it would be a good project for Paul. He really hasn't turned out to be too interested in them, but Ryan and I are enjoying it. We were surprised a few days after Christmas with the arrival of this little lamb, who we named Christoff. Our friend told us that they wouldn't mate until after the first frost, but apparently they sometimes will...