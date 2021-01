365-2021-4

365-2021-4 Breakfast

I liked the light shining in on Mattea as she had her breakfast. We are currently undergoing some major renovations to our house and have been living in a very small space since the beginning of October. I haven't taken many pictures here since we moved in, but I really should so we can remember our time here and the challenge it has been.

P.S. The pop bottle was from last night - no pop for breakfast! lol