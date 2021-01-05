365-2021-5

365-2021-4 Relinquish

If I am going to be successful at this year's 365, I'm going to have to try to relinquish my perfectionism. Now that I am doing food photography full time (thanks Rhadonda!), I have less time to play around with my camera. I am going to have to embrace a quick phone picture (which I hate!) and be okay with missing days or catching up late (which I also hate!!!). So in that spirit, here is my picture for yesterday, which was taken this morning, of the pretty sunrise that greeted me when I woke up.