Previous
Next
365-2021-5 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 676

365-2021-5

365-2021-4 Relinquish
If I am going to be successful at this year's 365, I'm going to have to try to relinquish my perfectionism. Now that I am doing food photography full time (thanks Rhadonda!), I have less time to play around with my camera. I am going to have to embrace a quick phone picture (which I hate!) and be okay with missing days or catching up late (which I also hate!!!). So in that spirit, here is my picture for yesterday, which was taken this morning, of the pretty sunrise that greeted me when I woke up.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise