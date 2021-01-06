365-2021-6

Previous
No shortage of cute baby animals on our farm these days! We have three sweet kittens right now that were born on October 31st. This one will be going to its forever home soon. She is the sweetest little kitty!
6th January 2021

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
