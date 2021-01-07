Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 678
365-2021-7
365-2021-7
I did take a picture for 'Open' on Thursday of the current state of my house renovations, but it was on my phone and is a terrible picture, so my day 7 picture is actually my second choice from day 6. This is Finch.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
Carey Lee
@365projectcareylee
688
photos
13
followers
19
following
188% complete
View this month »
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th January 2021 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
