365-2021-8 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 679

365-2021-8

365-2021-8 Where I Stand
I stood for 20 minutes in the Motor Vehicle Registry place (all seating has been removed because of Covid) while Caleb took his driver's test. Happily, he passed and we have another driver in the family!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
188% complete

