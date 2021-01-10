356-2021-10

365-2021-10 Fascinating

So I wasn't home yesterday, but I really wanted to do yesterday's prompt. I love my driveway and I take lots of pictures of this view throughout the year. Ryan and I planted these trees the year before we got married and I envisioned them forming an arch someday. 26 years later, I have my arch and Mother Nature was kind enough to supply some beautiful hoarfrost for my winter picture! Paul and Mattea agreed to be in my picture and Moxie and Moose joined them. I'll try to photograph these four for each of the seasons.