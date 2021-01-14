365-2021-14

365-2021-14 Effortless

I was trying to take a picture of our herd, which has grown from Wagyu, our bottle calf from last summer to include six sheep (and one lamb!) and two miniature goats. They always hang out in a big group, especially when they are still eating their hay, so I thought it would be effortless to get a picture. Wagyu(who is more dog than steer), one sheep, and the goats immediately came to me so I couldn't get them all in my picture. Another day, maybe!

I had been worried about this little guy last night during our blizzard, so I was relieved to see he was fine when I went to check on him this morning. I like this shot because his mom doesn't like to let him get too far away from her and you can see her in the background, making sure he isn't getting into trouble.

P.S. There was a goat nibbling on my coat while I took this picture. lol