365-2021-17 Abundance (Red Week)

This dumpster has been sitting outside our house since the end of September. We have been living elsewhere since then and are not so patiently waiting to move back in. The flooring just got completed and we spent a few hours doing some cleaning. The sun was going down and I wondered what I could find that was red to photograph. I happened to look up and see the dumpster. Quick phone pic and done.