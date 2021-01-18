Previous
365-2021-18 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 673

365-2021-18

365-2021-18 Lines (Red Week)
Mattea is my little crafter and her glue gun is always going! She has been busy making clothes and shoes for her barbie lately. I may have suggested she get in her pyjamas early...
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
