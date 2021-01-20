365-2021-20

365-2021-20 Humour (Red Week)

If there is one positive our family has gotten out of Covid, it is playing games. We used to play games occasionally, but in the spring, when we first went into lockdown, we started playing board games or card games nightly and that has continued almost every night since then. Caleb made some comment about a month ago that he wins 90% of the crib games he plays, so I challenged him to keep a tally of our games. Well, he might not win 90%, but after keeping track for the last 50ish games, he definitely beats me two thirds of the time. I have to admit that he out skills me. He was a good enough sport to pose here for me showing a hand I have never been lucky enough to get in real life...