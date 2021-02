365-2021-31

365-2021-31 Smile

Being with my family makes me happy! We go to the farm every day to feed and water our little herd of 7 sheep, 2 goats, 1 steer, 2 dogs, and 3 cats. I told the family that I wanted to get a picture of us with the animals, but I hadn't realized that it was -30 C today with the windchill. No one wanted to pose for me very long, so I had to settle with one goat and one dog.