365-2021-48 Passion

I came to the farm to do chores before getting to work on my two recipes for the day and noticed that one of the ewes was missing. I went searching for her and found this little guy, just born and not even standing up yet. I wrapped him up and moved him and mama to the goat pen where it is warmer. Our friends had told us to watch this ewe since her lamb died after a week a couple of years ago, and sure enough, after a while it became apparent that he wasn’t getting any milk. So now we are bottle feeding him and hoping her milk will let down soon. He is a sweet little guy - much smaller than the first lamb. Paul named him Shaun (the Sheep).

Needless to say, the recipes did not get done today.

I have been missing the last while but have been taking pictures. We went on a skiing holiday and I forgot to bring the charger for my laptop so couldn’t post. Will try to get them up here!

Edited to add - Ryan and the kids went over to feed him before school and he was dead. Was it too cold? Did we feed him too much? Too little? Should we have brought him inside for the night? So many questions, but I have to remember the saying - If you have livestock. you have dead stock. And he was from an old ewe whose last two lambs died as well, so it shouldn't have been a great surprise, but it's a first for us and hard to get used to.