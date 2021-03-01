Previous
365-2021-60 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 728

365-2021-60

365-2021-60 Where I Stand
This afternoon, I did take a picture of my feet with a mop while I cleaned the place we've been renting, but I much preferred this picture of the sunrise this morning.
Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
