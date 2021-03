365-2021-62

365-2021-62 Exhilaration

The senior youth group is having a formal night tonight. The kids were dressing up and going out to a local restaurant for supper, following the social distance rules. I had to get a picture of Caleb before he left. The lockdowns have been hard on Caleb and I'm hoping that restrictions will lift soon. It is so nice that he gets to go and enjoy an evening out.