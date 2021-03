365-2021-68

When I went to feed the animals on Tuesday, I saw that one of the ewes, Karen, was in labour. This was so exciting for me, since the two that had lambed previously had done so without us knowing until the lambs were there. She tried to find a safe place in the bush, so I had to hunt for her and she had twins! I was nervous to post about it right away with the loss we had last time, but I'm happy to say they are doing great!