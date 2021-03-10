Previous
365-2021-69 by 365projectcareylee
Photo 736

365-2021-69

We were very happy to see that the lambs were doing well after their first night! Paul named them today - Ewelia and Shaun (the second). :)
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Carey Lee

@365projectcareylee
