Previous
4th January 2025 by 365projectchristina
4 / 365

4th January 2025

Beautiful Japanese saucer, part of a coffee set inherited from my Mum. She inherited it from her parents.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Christina

@365projectchristina
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact