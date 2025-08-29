Previous
29th August 2025 by 365projectchristina
241 / 365

29th August 2025

Taken at Selfridges store in Manchester City centre. Part real, part reflection.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Christina

@365projectchristina
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact