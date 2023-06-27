Previous
New Magnolia Bud by 365projectclmutlow
New Magnolia Bud

My Star Magnolia tree is just starting to blossom, I couldn't resist capturing my first phot of one for the season
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
