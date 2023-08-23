Previous
Not Road Worthy by 365projectclmutlow
Not Road Worthy

Found this rather rusty old car in a paddock at the old timber mill site. I just loved the colour and the texture of the rust
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Jennifer Eurell ace
The rust is lovely - although the spider webs look pretty good too.
August 23rd, 2023  
