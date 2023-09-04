Previous
Driftwood Hut by 365projectclmutlow
121 / 365

Driftwood Hut

Had to get a photo of this creation. Some kids have been very busy collecting all the driftwood from along the beach and then building it.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
33% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure is lovely, with great textures and tones. I found one last year and was very surprised.
September 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oh what fun and what a fabulous creation
September 4th, 2023  
Dianne
So neat to see creative play!
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So much fun I’m sure
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks fabulous, someone has been busy
September 4th, 2023  
