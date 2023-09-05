Previous
Ferns Inverted by 365projectclmutlow
122 / 365

Ferns Inverted

The last of my fern photo's, I inverted these and gave them a slight tint. The ferns have wilted now, so have removed them from the vase and thrown them out, they served me well :-)
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
33% complete

Diana ace
They sure served you well, another amazing image.
September 5th, 2023  
