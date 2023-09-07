Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
124 / 365
The Sitting Room
I captured this sitting room and old comfy chair which have definitely seen better days at the old timber mill site I visited earlier this year. I added grain and a texture layer to give it a rustic look.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
124
photos
34
followers
31
following
33% complete
View this month »
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st January 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Love this. Especially the drape of the curtain. Good candidate for black and white.
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close