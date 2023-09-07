Previous
The Sitting Room by 365projectclmutlow
124 / 365

The Sitting Room

I captured this sitting room and old comfy chair which have definitely seen better days at the old timber mill site I visited earlier this year. I added grain and a texture layer to give it a rustic look.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
33% complete

Jennifer Eurell ace
Love this. Especially the drape of the curtain. Good candidate for black and white.
September 7th, 2023  
