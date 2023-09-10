Previous
Bumble Bee by 365projectclmutlow
127 / 365

Bumble Bee

Found this bumble bee resting in one of my Freesia blooms this morning. Seemed quite happy until I got too close with my camera and then took off, but I managed to get a photo :-)
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
34% complete

Photo Details

